The amount, according to Reuters, is more than four times what clubs spent in January 2021, which amounted to only 70 million pounds.

Clubs spent last month’s transfers the second largest in this period since 2003.

Midfielders Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli had a chance to revive their careers with struggling Everton in 16th place after moving to Frank Lampard’s side on Monday, on the last day of the transfer window.

And Newcastle United, who is threatened with relegation, was active, as he signed the Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyon for 40 million euros (45.03 million dollars) among other deals.

And the Deloitte sports activities group added that the “Premier League” clubs spent approximately 50 percent of the total expenses of the clubs in the five major league competitions in Europe.

“This period signals the easing of the financial pressure of Corona on Premier League clubs, with spending returning to pre-pandemic levels, one of the largest rates of spending ever in January,” Deloitte said in a statement.

The Premier League clubs included 36 players during the period, which is less than the average number (42) in January between 2018-2020 and greater than the number in 2021 when contracting with only 16 players.