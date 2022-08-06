The drums of war sounded louder than ever this Saturday in the Strait of Formosa after the Chinese Army violated Taiwan’s sovereignty to rehearse step by step how to invade it. The drill carried out on the third and penultimate day of maneuvers triggered global alarms at the fury exhibited by the Beijing regime, which intends to show the United States that it has “played with fire” by allowing the spokeswoman for Congress, Nancy Pelosi , will visit the island on Tuesday, despite numerous warnings issued by the Xi Jinping regime.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense responded to the “strong provocation” of the second world power with the deployment of air and naval patrols, while activating its land-based missile systems for the second consecutive day. The crossing of “several” Chinese ships and planes of the median line that divides the territorial waters was described as “irresponsible” by the president, Tsai Ing-wen, since until now that imaginary demarcation had always been respected, which had historically functioned as an unofficial border.

To record how close the exercises have come, some even closer than 20 kilometers, Beijing released a video of an air force pilot recording the island’s coastline and mountains from his cockpit. The Taiwan Ministry of Defense reported, for its part, that 20 combat aircraft and 14 boats participated in the last operation in the vicinity of its security zone.

Pelosi’s official trip to Taipei seems to have given China the perfect argument to unleash the biggest crisis in the Strait of Formosa since 1990 and, incidentally, unleash its sovereign ambitions over the island, which it has considered a rebel province since that the nationalists of the Kuomintang withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists. Taiwanese experts recall that the maneuvers are a simulation of a “blockade, assault on maritime targets, attack on land targets and airspace control.” In short, the script to follow to wrest control of the territory from the Taipei authorities by force.

The professor at the National Defense University, Ma Chen Kun, considered in statements to the newspaper ‘Taipei Times’ that the exercises are intended to demonstrate the ability of the Asian giant’s Army to deploy precision weapons, cut Taiwan’s ties with foreign countries and facilitate the landing of troops. These objectives have been shown to be more than feasible for Beijing since, in just three days, it has managed to literally surround Taiwan, including its eastern flank, a crucial area because it would be the access point for the entry of potential US reinforcements.

“If the Chinese military does indeed execute an invasion of Taiwan, the concrete actions it is going to take are all included in this particular exercise: they will cut Taiwan’s ties with the outside world and suppress coastal defense firepower,” Ma Chen Kun warned.

business impact



The effects of the fence are already having an impact on the global supply chain. Not surprisingly, merchant ships now think twice before entering Taiwan, as the drill area is less than 15 nautical miles from the port of Kaohsiung, in the south of the island. The blockade imposed by China seeks precisely to prevent any entry or exit of ships and aircraft, both military and cargo, with the consequent problem that this issue would pose since Taipei is the world’s leading manufacturer of semiconductors, an essential component for such varied technological sectors. like automotive.

The Mainland Affairs Council, the Taiwanese body that manages relations with mainland China, denounced Beijing’s “brutal and deplorable actions” on Saturday. “We call on all our democratic partners around the world to continue to support Taiwan and counter the irresponsible behavior of an autocratic regime that undermines peace with its military adventurism,” he said.

The US government, which on more than one occasion has claimed to be willing to support Taiwan militarily in the event of a Chinese invasion, prefers to put itself in profile for the time being and opt for the soft path, that of diplomacy, to relax tensions. This was stated this Saturday by the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a conversation with the President of the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., in which he assured that Washington is determined to do “everything possible” to shelve the conflict. He is not interested in opening a new war front when the West focuses its efforts on trying to repel the Russian invasion of Ukraine and bear its consequences.

“The United States does not believe that Taiwan, the region, or our own national security has an interest in escalating the situation,” Blinken said. For this reason, and despite the fact that China has decided to break off communications with the world’s leading power, the head of US diplomacy explained that he will keep the lines of communication open with the Xi Jinping regime to avoid misunderstandings, while working with regional organizations and allies. to guarantee peace and stability in the Strait of Formosa.