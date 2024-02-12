The flop in bed, the diagnosis of premature ejaculation and the way out is uphill because you don't respond well to conventional therapies. A solution for the many men struggling with this problem, which creates anxiety and worry, could be penile prosthesis surgery. The preliminary data are “promising”, but will require follow-up over time Italian study were presented at the Congress of the European Society of Sexual Medicine (ESSM) which was held in Bari. The study, carried out by the University of Insubria of Varese by urologists Gabriele Antonini and Federico Dehò, has as its objective “the definitive treatment of premature ejaculation in patients who do not respond to any conventional therapy“, explain the authors to Adnkronos Salute.

Premature ejaculation, what it depends on. Hope in the 'Bombita'

“Premature ejaculation is a common problem that can derive from various factors, including anxiety, stress, or physical problems. It is a condition that has a significant impact on the quality of sexual life of many men – warns Dehò – Although there are different therapies, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy and specific drugs, some patients absolutely do not respond to these options, showing persistent frustration and dissatisfaction and, in the most extreme cases, fleeing from romantic relationships”.

Therefore, penile prosthesis can be considered for these patients. “In South America they call it the 'Bombita' – begins Antonini -. It is a hydraulic penile prosthesis that works through a system of two cylinders placed inside the penis and a small pump positioned in the scrotum. All completely invisible and inside the male genital organ. The research evaluated 8 patients, with an average age of 48 years, refractory to any treatment to solve the problem, who underwent implantation of the hydraulic penile prosthesis.”

The results of the hydraulic device, how it works

“The hydraulic device allows the patient to manually control the erection, maintaining an adequate sexual duration and delaying ejaculation – underlines Antonini – The results of the study after a year show an increase in ejaculatory times due to the feeling of greater tranquility , but above all they allow patients to eliminate performance anxiety and complete sexual intercourse because, even after ejaculating, the penis remains erect.”

The prosthesis “perfectly simulates a normal erection without modifying sensitivity and orgasm – specifies Dehò -. Patients thus gain a greater sense of control over their sexual experience, even more than drugs, which can cause side effects. The hydraulic prosthesis minimizes these risks, offering a safer, more personalized, innovative and effective solution, allowing patients to restore their sexual life and improve psychological well-being.”

“This advanced technology – concludes Dehò – not only offers a definitive treatment to the problem, but restores confidence and sexual satisfaction for all men who suffer from premature ejaculation resistant to conventional therapies. The results obviously still require a long follow-up “.