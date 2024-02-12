We're close to the middle of the month, which means Sony will be unveiling the new ones soon PS4 and PS5 games which will swell the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024. Although there are no official timings, as usual it is not difficult to predict date and time of the announcement of the line-up by the Japanese company.
In fact, the lineup of PlayStation Plus releases is schematic. As regards the Extra and Premium games, the announcement always takes place on Wednesday afternoon of the week following the publication of the “free” games in the Essential tier. Consequently, barring unforeseen circumstances, the date to be reported on the calendar is that of Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 5.30pm.
