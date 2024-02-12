In fact, the lineup of PlayStation Plus releases is schematic. As regards the Extra and Premium games, the announcement always takes place on Wednesday afternoon of the week following the publication of the “free” games in the Essential tier. Consequently, barring unforeseen circumstances, the date to be reported on the calendar is that of Wednesday 14 February 2024 at 5.30pm .

We're close to the middle of the month, which means Sony will be unveiling the new ones soon PS4 and PS5 games which will swell the catalogue PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in February 2024. Although there are no official timings, as usual it is not difficult to predict date and time of the announcement of the line-up by the Japanese company.

When will February's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games be available?

If the timing of the announcement is respected, the new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium PS4 and PS5 games will be made available to subscribers starting from the morning of the following Tuesday, i.e. February 20. Furthermore, on the same day 10 days will be removed from the catalog, including Tekken 7 and Resident Evil 7, so if you haven't played them you still have a few days to recover them.

For the moment there is no information regarding which games will be added to the Extra and Premium catalog, but in the past it has often happened that some “deep throats” like billbill-kun reveal the partial or complete list of new additions in advance. Obviously in case of news we will keep you updated on the pages.

In the meantime, if you haven't already done so, you can redeem and add the February 2024 PlayStation Plus Essential games to your digital library, which include Foamstars and Rollerdrome.