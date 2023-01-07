Joker is one of the most famous comic book villains of all time. Batman’s eternal enemy, for years, came out of comics to succeed in film and television, and one of the latest examples is the success of Joaquin Phoenix’s version, a role that gave him his first Oscar in 2020. .

While we wait for the premiere of “Joker: folie à deux”, in the comics, the story of the Joker continues. In “Joker: the man who stopped laughing #4”, written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Francesco Francavilla, it has been revealed that the Joker is pregnant and gave birth. Yes, that amazing.

How did Joker get pregnant in the comics?

The story, which comes after the Joker’s confrontation with the magician Zatanna, the heroine who prevented the theft of the water supply by the killer clown, lets us see the consequences the enemy faced when trying to convince the sorceress to join him.

“The Joker: the man who stopped laughing”, chapters 4. Photo: DC Comics

As we see in the images, Zatanna put a spell on him and indicated that “no one else will have his baby but him.” Confused, the Joker wakes up and his minions discover that he is pregnant and ready to give birth.

Zatanna, the Enchantress of DC. Photo: DC Comics

Later, the Joker goes into labor and gives birth. In the cartoon you can see how a child appears with a deformed face and body. They both look at each other and think: “he is so handsome”.

Joker gave birth after a spell from Zatanna. Photo: DC Comics

Where to read “Joker: the man who stopped laughing #4″?

In order to read chapter 4 of “Joker: the man who stopped laughing”, you must go to the DC Comics official website. You can purchase the online version for Amazon Kndle, Apple iBooks and more. The cost is US$5.99.