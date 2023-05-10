Forecasts for the Public assistance celebrated this day on Melate Retro raffle which put into play an accumulated bag of 14 million pesos.

In addition to this raffle, today the games of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which excellent prizes of several thousand pesos are given.

To participate in these or any other Forecast raffle you can do so through the official Forecast agencies present throughout the national territory or via the Internet.

Tris Results

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

Results Cat Wins

Melate Retro Results

The game consists in that you must choose a possible combination by selecting from 6, 7, 8, 9, or up to 10 numbers, plus an additional one, from a set between 1 and 39. The price may vary depending on the number of numbers played. The simple play has a value of 10 pesos.