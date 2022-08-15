First leg of the play-offs for access to the Champions League groups. Three seasons ago the Croatian club achieved qualification by overtaking another Norwegian team

Six places up for grabs for the group stage of the next Champions League. The teams compete in the play-offs, between home and away, to determine who will enter the competition. Tuesday 16 August is the turn of Bodo / Glimt-Dinamo Zagreb: kick-off at Aspmyra Stadion in Norway at 21. Knutsen’s team have seven consecutive useful results and have no plans to lose one step away from qualification. The Croatian club coached by Cacic did even better: unbeaten since last season, they lined up 18 matches without defeat. The last knockout came in April against Split in the last league.

How the teams arrive – Bodo / Glimt never stopped this summer. The Norwegian championship continues and ends in November, now Pellegrino and his teammates have played the eighteenth day of Eliteserien: 4-1 against Sarpsborg. Knutsen’s group is currently second in the standings with 37 points, ahead of Molde with 42. The team had to overcome Klaksvik, a club from the Far Oer Islands, then the Northern Irishmen of Linfield and the Lithuanians of the Zalgris. In case of passage of the round, for Bodo it would be the first qualification in the maximum European competition. A Norwegian team has been missing from the group since 2007/08, last time Rosenborg did it. Dinamo Zagreb started their championship in July and have played five games so far: the team is first with 13 points. He also won the Super Cup by beating Split on penalties. To get to the challenge with Bodo / Glimt, Cacic’s men overtook the Macedonians of Shkupi and the Bulgarians of Ludogorets. See also F3 | Prema completes the line-up with the signing of Crawford

The statistics – Bodo / Glimt and Dinamo Zagreb have never faced each other so far. For the Croatians already seven matches against Norwegian clubs: the balance is two successes, four draws and one defeat. There is a precedent that bodes well for Cacic’s team: the last qualification in the Champions League won by Dinamo Zagreb came in 2019/2020, beating a Norwegian club: Rosenborg (3-1 the overall result in the two matches). Last year the Croatians went out in the play-offs at the hands of the Sheriff and played in the Europa League, reaching the round of 32, then eliminated by Sevilla. Bodo’s path in Conference was excellent, eliminated by Roma in the quarterfinals.

The tip: Gol – The two teams have not lost for some time and will want to keep their balance in the first leg. The return is scheduled for August 24 in Croatia. Between the league and Champions League preliminaries, Bodo / Glimt have scored 17 goals in their last four games. There are 11 made by Dinamo Zagreb. That’s why, according to the bookmakers, it could be a goal challenge: 1.62 is the odds that Goldbet, Pokerstars and Better agree on. See also NASCAR | Villeneuve will try to participate in the Daytona 500

The winning 1X2 – Great balance in odds for the winner of the game. The success of Bodo / Glimt is worth 2.25 for Bet365, Pokerstars and Leovegas. The X sign is quoted 3.10 by Leovegas, 2.95 by Goldbet and Better. While the possible victory of Dinamo Zagreb has a value of 3.50 on Bet365, 3.30 for Pokerstars and Leovegas.

