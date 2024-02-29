The prediabetes is a condition that occurs before developing diabetes. It means that the glucose (blood sugar) levels are higher than normal but not enough for the diagnosis of diabetes.

You will sometimes hear the terms glucose intolerance or impaired fasting glucose to refer to prediabetes depending on the test that was used to detect it. Living with this condition puts you at greater risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Remember that the prediabetes It is a completely reversible condition, this will largely depend on the changes you make in your lifestyle, for example, in diet and physical activity.

How do I know if I have prediabetes?

Prediabetes can only be detected through laboratory tests:

Glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c): 5.7% to 6.4%

Fasting blood glucose: 100 to 125 mg/dL

Oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT): 140 to 199 mg/dL

Can I develop diabetes?

Yes, but it is not inevitable. Prediabetes is reversible in most cases. Modifying lifestyle and, in some cases, following drug treatment recommended by a doctor can reverse the condition and prevent type 2 diabetes.

How to reverse or prevent prediabetes?

1. Healthy eating:

Reduce consumption of red meat, processed meats and sugary drinks.

Increase consumption of fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains and olive oil.

2. Physical activity:

Do at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity 5 days a week.

You can start with short walks and gradually increase the intensity and duration.

3. Maintain an adequate weight:

Losing 5% to 10% of your current body weight can improve insulin resistance and other risk factors.

Who is affected by prediabetes?

Both children and adults can develop prediabetes. In children, the goal is to normalize blood sugar levels. In adults, the goal is to prevent type 2 diabetes.

What to do if I have prediabetes?

Consult your doctor to determine the best treatment for you.

Implement changes in your lifestyle: diet, physical activity and weight control.

Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly.