Victory returned for the UANL Tigersbecause after a draw and a defeat in their last games of Liga MXthis Wednesday they beat the Braves of Juarez and increased an important undefeated streak against the border team.
The good news for the team Robert Dante Siboldi, who could not be there due to suspension, is that the team returned to the bases and displayed its essence inside the University Stadium; At least that's how the second coach, Miguel Fuentes, thinks about it.
According to the words of the technical assistant of Tigerswho led the team for the second consecutive game, “the important thing was to win”, but in addition, they recovered much of the good performance that has characterized them in the past, despite the fact that the victory was with a goal from André-Pierre Gignac in the 87th minute.
“There was a lot of improvement in performance, today the most important thing was to win, but I think the team worked again in the first half, we had a lot of finish, we resumed our essence of being on top, proposing in the game”
– Miguel Fuentes, 2nd coach of Tigres
“We return to an essence that makes us more aggressive at home”
– Miguel Fuentes in conference
In this way, Miguel Fuentes described the actions of his Tigers in the last match against Bravos, despite the fact that the group Juarez City They arrived as the last place in the table and with a streak of nine games without being able to beat the university students.
Despite criticism and recognition of the irregular functioning of TigersFuentes assured that “we improved in performance, but we have to improve individually,” as he pointed out that they had the opportunity to make the score bigger.
Despite this, he mentioned that “the team is there, without playing the best games, we are one point away from the top and it gives us time to improve collectively”, so he views the future of the Nuevo León team favorably. .
#Tigres #fulfilled #main #objective #Juárez
Leave a Reply