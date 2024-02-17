Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/17/2024 – 10:03

The president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, celebrated yesterday via social media the new peak in market value reached by the oil company. In a post on “X” (formerly Twitter), at the end of the afternoon, Prates pointed out the appreciation of the state-owned company’s shares.

“FRIDAY WITHOUT A RECORD? No! And it's not déjà vu! “Petrobrás has once again reached the highest market value in history in reais: at this moment, it has exceeded R$568 billion”, wrote the executive, at 5:42 pm yesterday.

Petrobras shares rose 1.82% (ON) and 0.92% (PN) in the day's trading session, also following the evolution of oil prices. During the week, the Brazilian oil company's shares rose by more than 3%.