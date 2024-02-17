The Peugeot Elixir should have been the ultimate French station wagon

There seems to be hardly any car manufacturer left that does not have premium pretensions. Even those that are truly premium regularly view their finished products with some doubt: couldn't it perhaps have been a bit more chic-de-fidgety somewhere?

Take Peugeot for example. The French carmaker has made sporadic, largely unsuccessful attempts over the past twenty years to build something more luxurious than their well-known home-garden-and-kitchen cars. But imagine how the company paraded into the Frankfurt auto show in 2003 with something that was going to shake the nerves of German premium brands in their own backyard.

The Peugeot Elixir was a harbinger

This Peugeot Elixir was a preview of the production 407, which would appear the following spring. The car that had to compete with brands such as BMW and Audi, that had to conquer a place for Peugeot in the heart of the medium-sized business car market, that had to be a welcome guest in the parking lots of beautiful golf courses and at the top of the list. of the taxi drivers of this world. Stop that sniggering back there.

The Peugeot Elixir does look a bit short – it didn't seem to be able to decide whether it wanted to be an elegant, traditional sedan or perhaps a handy, large, traditional station wagon. For the final 407, Peugeot simply offered both; the promise made by the sculpted back of the Elixir was therefore not fulfilled.

The front was a completely different story. We all remember the period when Peugeots all had such an open shark mouth of a grille, and that all started with the bloated excesses of the 407. Especially in combination with the enormous overhang at the front, it could be done when it came around a corner It took several minutes before the spectator realized that a car was actually attached to that sinister open mouth.

An airy interior with a large glass roof

The interior of the Peugeot Elixir was wonderfully airy, thanks to an Imax-sized panoramic roof and a white interior that would be a disaster if you lightly waved a child at it. No, this car was like a good glass of red wine, purely for adults. It had a 7.0-inch display for the navigation and brushed aluminum throughout. Replace all those beautiful materials with cheap gray plastics and the Elixir turned out to be a fairly accurate preview of the production 407.

As anyone with any knowledge of automotive history knows, large French sedans are rarely a success outside the confines of the French government bureaucracy. Nobody seems to want them – the Germans counter the attack with reliability and the Italians just throw in an extra dose of flair. Malheureusement the Gallic car makers seem to merely claim the monopoly of questionable electronics.

The Peugeot 407 remained until 2011

When the hatches finally closed on the 407 in 2011, the model range was merged with the larger 607 to create the 508. With the second-generation 407 arriving in 2008, Peugeot finally got what was rightfully the brand's due: some appreciation for their special style. But premium? Not really yet. Keep going guys, keep going.