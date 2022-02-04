Praised and cited as a reference by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the labor reform proposed by the left-wing coalition that governs Spain was approved by just one vote difference this Thursday, 3, in the European country. The changes had been in effect since January, but still needed to be ratified by the Chamber.

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez struggled to pass the text in parliament; the proposal did not get approval from several traditional allies of the Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), to which Sánchez belongs. The approval of the text was only possible thanks to the vote of a deputy from the Popular Party, who alleges that there was a technical error when computing his vote. The PP appealed to try to annul the result.

The approved proposal revokes rules approved in the 2012 reform, which, according to the PSOE, had caused an excess of precarious and temporary contracts.

In Brazil, the change promoted by the left-wing government was welcomed by Lula, who was in Spain last year and, later, back in São Paulo, participated in a virtual meeting with politicians linked to Sánchez in early January. For PT members, the new Spanish law should serve as an example for the repeal of the labor reform approved under Michel Temer.

PT leaders, including the party’s president, Gleisi Hoffmann, argue that the legislation would have “taken away rights” from the Brazilian working class, but the text did not address fundamental issues provided for in the Constitution, such as the minimum wage and the right to paid vacations. One of the main changes made in Temer’s reform was the end of mandatory contributions to unions, a traditional PT support base.

If elected, Lula is considering revoking other proposals approved by Temer and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), such as the spending ceiling and the autonomy of the Central Bank – although the discussion around the latter is not yet mature in the party. It has also already announced that it intends to change Petrobras’ pricing policy, which affected the value of the oil company’s shares.

The former president has yet to comment on the approval of the Spanish law in parliament. Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) took to the networks this Thursday to commemorate the result of the vote and reinforce the “repeal” movement in Brazil. “Congratulations to the Spanish people! Now it’s revoking here in Brazil!”, he wrote. The PSOL is studying signing a federation with Lula’s PT for the next legislature.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

