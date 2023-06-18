Born in 2005, left-handed, attacking midfielder or winger, he plays for Fenerbahce with Ozil’s number 10. If he plays among the pros, he owes it to a video seen by the president
Sti praised a dvd. One of those summaries of goals, assists and plays planed on the desk of the “boss”, the president of Fenerbahce Ali Koç, one of the richest men in Turkey. Next to the footage is a letter that says “urgent”. The sender is Serhat Pekmezci, discoverer of Arda Guler, golden lefty of the Genclerbirligi.
#Praised #DVD #Guler #18yearold #sought #Milan #bewitched #Turkey
Leave a Reply