Threats and insults to the group which, due to an accident, caused the premature death of the 5-year-old boy

They are called “The Borderline” and they are 5 boys of around 20 who were involved in a serious accident, in which unfortunately a baby of alone 5 years. The little one was in the car with his mother and they were perhaps returning home from the kindergarten end-of-year party.

At the wheel of the large engine was the founder of the group, called Matthew Di Pietro. The latter from routine checks, it turned out positive for cannabinoids.

The events occurred on the day of Wednesday 14th Junein the Casal Pallocco district, which is located in the city of Rome. Precisely along via Archelao di Mileto, at the crossroads with via di Macchia Saponara.

Manuel Proietti that was the name of the child, he was in the car with his mother and his 3 year old sister. The woman was driving hers Smart and after picking them up from school, he was trying to turn into a side street.

However, 5 guys, famous for being a group of youtubers called “The Borderline“, driving a Lamborghini Urus, has them swept up. The impact between the two appeared very serious right away.

Indeed, the car of the young family was bumped for about ten meters, until it becomes a pile of sheet metal. Unfortunately, the little one died after being transported to the hospital in a timely manner Fatsof Ostia. The father tried to do justice alonebut the officers stopped him in time.

5-year-old boy deceased: the strange phenomenon on social media

In the last few hours, however, a strange thing is happening on social networks phenomenon. On Youtube many are commenting below the videos of the group, with bad words and even threats.

However, despite this within 24 hours, their followers are doubled and many wonder who can follow what these guys are doing, especially for the grave mourning that they are making that family live.

Moreover, people are also wondering why their social account it is not blocked yet or even closed. In the meantime there are so many videos they are making public about these guys. For now the only suspect is the 20 years old driving, but the investigators are also deciding what to do with his friends.