There’s a new hypercar in town. It’s about Bohemian Prague, a 700 bhp racing car that will be produced in just 89 units at a unit price of 1.28 million euros. Among the developers of this new monster born both for the track and for the road is also a former Formula 1 driver, Romain Grosjean currently engaged in IndyCar. The Bohema was initially unveiled in the form of a prototype but its shapes and specifications are already the definitive ones, numbers and features that promise to excite and amuse wealthy owners.

Under the skin beats the same engine that equips the Nissan GT-R thanks to the agreement between the Bohemian car manufacturer and the Japanese brand, it is a 3.8 V6 biturbo engine capable of delivering 700 HP and 725 Nm of maximum torque which allow it to reach the over 300 km/h of maximum speed. No data on the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h but given the low weight of only 982 kg (thanks to a monocoque in carbon fiber) it is easy to think that Praga Bohema is able to cover this range in a shorter time than that set by the GT-R. The downforce reaches 900 kg at 250 km/h, also thanks to the grip provided by Pirelli Trofeo R tyres. The interiors are particularly minimalist, in full racing style with all the functions that can be controlled from the steering wheel which is also equipped with a which recalls those found on Formula 1 single-seaters. Two drivers can sit comfortably on board, even 2 meters tall thanks to the rational organization of the spaces.

Among the peculiar features of the Praga Bohema there is a dry sump system that allowed the engine to be installed 14 cm higher and an exhaust system with titanium terminals. The production of the hypercar of the Bohemian brand will start in 2023, with the first 10 examples to be delivered by the end of next year.