PP and Vox agree to reduce the Transmission Tax to 7% and commit to lowering the Legal Acts Tax in 2025

Popular Party and Vox have reached an agreement to reduce the Property Transfer Tax progressively from the current 8% to 7% in three consecutive budget years. The first decrease will begin in 2025, when it will go to 7.75%; In 2026 it will be 7.50% and in 2027, it will be 7%.

In this way, both parties are advancing in compliance with point 21 of the programmatic agreement signed on September 5, in which they committed to “seek” a general reduction in the general tax rate of the Property Transfer Tax (ITP) and to expand its bonus in the case of the purchase of a habitual residence. The idea embodied in that agreement was to reduce it to favor young people and large families.

In addition, the two formations of the coalition Government “commit” to reduce the aggravated rate of the Documented Legal Acts Tax for transfers subject to VAT, which will go from 2% paid today to 1.5% as of entry into validity of the Regional Budget Law of 2025, that is, within a year. The agreement reached speaks of seeking “a generalized reduction in subsequent years based on criteria of budgetary stability.”

The agreement to approve the 2024 Regional Budget Law project was signed this Wednesday in the Regional Assembly by the parliamentary spokespersons of the PP, Joaquín Segado, and of Vox, Rubén Martínez Alpañez. In this document they also commit to not present partial amendments in the processing process, which begins this Thursday in the Chamber, except for agreed exceptions, so the Accounts of the Autonomous Community for the next year may be approved on the 28th. from December.

With the agreement to reduce the ITP in the Region, Murcia continues working towards maintaining itself as one of the communities with the lowest tax burden, the sixth in the country, as explained this Tuesday by the Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, Luis Alberto Marín .

Reductions for unions and employers also in 2026



The 2024 budget agreement, signed this Wednesday between PP and Vox, includes seven points. The first of them seals Vox’s support for the budget project that has come out of the Government Council. Points two and three refer to the reduction of the Property Transfer Tax and the commitment to reduce the Documented Legal Acts Tax in 2025.

Fourthly, both parties agree to reduce the regional government’s contributions to business and union organizations by 25% in 2024 and make a similar reduction of another 25% in 2026, in the third year of the legislature. In addition, they “commit” to continue working on the modification of the Law of Institutional Participation because Vox’s purpose is to reduce subsidies to social agents as much as possible.

In this regard, from UGT its general secretary Antonio Jiménez, assures that “the reduction of compensation to social agents does not endanger union organizations, it endangers social dialogue and what is built with it: democracy, consensual solutions, effectiveness politics, balance and social justice»

In Jiménez’s opinion, the promoters of the cuts know it. «Let’s not fool ourselves, their objective to beat is not the union organizations, becaus