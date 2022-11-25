Parties that are part of Bolsonaro’s coalition said they were not consulted on questioning the polls

The PP and the Republicans told the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Thursday (24.Nov.2022) that they were not consulted by the PL, President Jair Bolsonaro and Valdemar Costa Neto, about the action that asked the Court to invalidate votes registered in 279 thousand polls.

The request to annul part of the 2nd round vote was filed on behalf of the Pelo Bem do Brasil coalition, formed by PL, PP and Republicans.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, rejected the request to invalidate the votes and fined the 3 parties R$ 22.9 million. He also suspended the Partisan Fund of the subtitles.

According to the PP and the Republicans, however, although the questioning at the polls takes the name of the coalition, they were not consulted by the PL and the initiative for the action came exclusively from Bolsonaro’s party. Here’s the full of the document forwarded to the TSE (1 MB).

“The PP and Republican parties, despite being in league with the PL, were never consulted on the filing of this representation. On the contrary, the parties now requesting publicly recognized by their leaders the victory of Coligação Brasil da Esperança [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva]according to statements published in the press”say the captions.

“Thus, despite having been part of the Coalition for the Good of Brazil (PL/PP/REPUBLICANOS), during the electoral process, this action was filed exclusively by the Liberal Party (PL), and should be excluded from the active pole of the present action the Progressives (PP) and the Republicans”say the parties.

Based on this, PP and Republicans request the release of resources from the Party Fund and that sanctions, such as a fine of R$ 22.9 million, be applied only against the PL.

Understand

In the 3rd, the coalition asked the TSE to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 of the 472,000 ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. The request is worth a “bug” involving the files “log” from the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. In the logs are the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the ballot box.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP. Learn more in this report.

By questioning at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) more than half of the electronic voting machines used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro in the Planalto without putting at risk the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Moraes considered the request to be “bizarre” and “illegal” and fined the coalition for litigating in bad faith (when the court is provoked in an abusive manner, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective).

“The plaintiff’s total bad faith in her bizarre and illicit request, ostensibly offensive to the Democratic State of Law and carried out in an inconsequential manner with the purpose of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements that, even with serious threats and violence, have been obstructing several highways and public roads throughout Brazil, was proven, both by the refusal to add the initial petition, and by the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts”stated in the decision.

The minister also determined that the Electoral General Corregedoria open an administrative procedure to determine whether the PL committed common and electoral crimes by stating that there were irregularities in the presidential elections.