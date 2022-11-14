And World it is. The Italy of basketball hits a new venture and can celebrate. “Even tonight the team showed character and determination. We deservedly go to the World Cup. Congratulations to coach Pozzecco, to all the staff and to all the guys who have come and gone in these windows. It’s a beautiful day for our basketball” comments a satisfied Giovanni Petrucci, president of Federbasket.

Joy Pozzecco

—

“It was a great victory because the boys never gave up, each one giving their best. I could mention them all, from first to last. We live a magic inside the locker room”. Thus the coach Gianmarco Pozzecco after the success against Georgia which allowed the Azzurri to detach the pass for the World Cup. “I dedicate the World Cup qualification to president Petrucci, with whom I have shared a lot in recent weeks. There would be many things to say but the first is undoubtedly a thank you to all the boys and the staff – he explained -. We did a great job team and also this evening we built a victory by proposing a high-level defense against Shengelia”, he added. Now the new mission is to convince Paolo Banchero to join this adventure: “I’ll go to the USA and I’ll bring him the videos of our matches – the coach comments -. We are now inside a beautiful fairy tale and Banchero can become the Super Hero who comes out of nowhere for the happy ending”.