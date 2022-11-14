Margareth Menezes, Raí and Lucélia Santos are in Lula’s transition

Artists were called to the Culture technical group, and athletes were called to the Sports nucleus

Vice President-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced this Monday (14.Nov.2022) a list of 61 more members of technical groups of the transitional government. Among the names, there are celebrities and artists.

Athletes Ana Moser, from volleyball, and Raí Sousa, from soccer, were invited to the Sports group. Actress Lucélia Santos and singer Margareth Menezes make up the core of Culture. Read below for the complete list.

Until the moment, Alckmin had announced the members of 8 of the 31 technical groups (Economy, Planning, Racial Equality, Social Development and Fight against Hunger🇧🇷 Communication🇧🇷 Human rights🇧🇷 Industry and Women🇧🇷

This Monday (Nov. 14), it made public the names of those summoned for another 6 nuclei. Then, 14 of 31 groups were disclosed. Alckmin said that he intends to read the list of all those chosen for the GTs on Wednesday (16.Nov), in Brasília.

Watch the ad (21min20):

Here are the names released by Alckmin in São Paulo (SP):

EDUCATION

Andressa Pellanda – general coordinator of the National Campaign for the Right to Education; Alexandre Schneider – former municipal secretary of Education for SP; Binho Marques – former governor of Acre; Claudio Alex – president of Conif and rector of IFPA; Heleno Araújo – President of the National Confederation of Workers in Education (CNTE) of Pernambuco; Henrique Paim – former Minister of Education; Macaé Evaristo – former municipal secretary of Belo Horizonte, former state secretary and state deputy elected by Minas Gerais; Maria Alice Setúbal (Neca Setúbal) – Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Tide Setúbal Foundation; Paulo Gabriel – former rector of the Federal University of Recôncavo Baiano and president of the State Council of Education of Bahia; Priscilla Cruz – chief executive of Todos pela Educação; Ricardo Marcelo Fonseca – president of Andifes and rector of UFPR; Rosa Neide – former Secretary of State for Education of Mato Grosso and Federal Deputy; Teresa Leitão – teacher, former state deputy, senator elected by Pernambuco; Veveu Arruda – former mayor of Sobral (CE).

SPORT

Ana Moser – Brazilian volleyball athlete and Olympic medalist; Edinho Silva – current mayor of Araraquara and former chief minister of Secom; Isabel Salgado – volleyball player, beach volleyball pioneer, gold medalist; José Luiz Ferrarezi – former councilor of São Bernardo do Campo and sports manager; Marta Sobral – basketball player, gold medalist at the PanAmericano; Mizael Conrado – lawyer, president of the Paralympic Committee and two-time blind soccer champion; Nadia Champion – former deputy mayor of São Paulo; Rai Souza Vieira de Oliveira – Brazilian soccer champion; Veronica Silva Hipolito – Paralympic athlete, silver medalist.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Alexandre Silveira – senator for Minas Gerais; Gabriel Galípolo – economist, former president of Banco Fator and researcher at Cebre; Mauricio Muniz – former Minister of the National Secretariat for Ports; Miriam Belchior – former Minister of Planning and former president of Caixa; Paulo Pimenta – federal deputy for Rio Grande do Sul; Vinicius Marques – former president of CADE; Fernanda Batista – infrastructure secretary of Pernambuco; Marcos Cavalcante – Secretary of Infrastructure of Bahia.

YOUTH

Bruna Chaves Brelaz – President of the UNE; Gabriel Medeiros de Miranda – Undersecretary for Youth of Rio Grande do Norte and former director of UNE; Gilberlandio Miranda Santana – president of UJS/ES; Kelly dos Santos Araujo – PT youth general secretary and master’s student in history at UFMA; Marcus Baron – MDB youth member and former vice-president of the National Youth Council; Nadia Beatriz Martins Garcia Pereira – national youth secretary of the PT; Nilson Florentino Junior – Deputy National Youth Secretary of the PT; Tiago Augusto Morbach – national president of the Union of Socialist Youth; Sabrina Santos – Member of the Union of Residents of Heliópolis.

CITIES

Erminia Maricato – architect, urban planner and secretary from São Paulo, professor at FAU/USP; Evanise Lopes Rodrigues – master in urbanism and former head of the office of the Secretariat for Urban Programs of the Ministry of Cities; Maria Fernanda Ramos Coelho – former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, of the Nordeste Consortium; Inês Magalhães – consultant for public housing and urban development policies, former Minister of Cities; Geraldo Magela – former district and federal deputy and former DF housing secretary; Guilherme Boulos – federal deputy elected by SP; Jose di Filippi – former federal deputy, current mayor of Diadema (SP); Márcio França – former governor of São Paulo and former mayor of São Vicente; Rodrigo Neves – former mayor of Niterói (RJ); João Campos – former federal deputy and mayor of Recife (PE); Nabil Bonduki – former councilor, deputy, urban planner, professor at FAU/USP.

CULTURE

Antonio Marinho – musician and poet from Pernambuco; carolina aurea – federal deputy (PSOL-MG); Juca Ferreira – former Minister of Culture; Lucélia Santos – actress and former candidate for federal deputy for PSB-RJ; Márcio Tavares – National Secretary of Culture of the PT; Margareth Menezes – singer.

HUMAN RIGHTS (New names)

Ariel de Castro Alves – lawyer, member of the National Institute for the Rights of Children and Adolescents; Maria Luiza Moura Oliveira – psychologist, former president of Conanda (Goiás); Wellington Pereira da Silva – theologian, Methodist pastor, former adviser to Conanda (Brasília); Isabela Henriques – lawyer, president of the Commission for Children and Adolescents of the OAB-SP.

Preview of the Esplanade

In 2018, the then coordinator of the transition of the government of Jair Bolsonaro🇧🇷 Onyx Lorenzoni🇧🇷 listed 18 technical areas priorities. In 2019, the Esplanada under the command of the current president started with 22 ministries. Now, in 2022, Alckmin chose 31 areas. This is a concrete indication that, as Lula wishes, the Esplanada dos Ministérios under his leadership will have more folders.

The ministries promised by the PT during the campaign, added to those that already exist, result in 34 folders🇧🇷

These are the 31 thematic nuclei selected by Lula’s team for this stage of the government:

Agriculture, Livestock and Supply;

Social assistance;

Center of Government;

Cities;

Science, Technology and Innovation;

Communications;

Culture;

Defense;

Agrarian Development;

Regional development;

Human rights;

Economy;

Education;

Sport;

Racial equality;

Industry, Commerce and Services;

Infrastructure;

Strategic Intelligence;

Justice and Public Security;

Environment;

Mines and Energy;

Women;

Fishing;

Planning, Budget and Management;

Indigenous Peoples;

Social Security;

Foreign Relations;

Health;

Job;

Transparency, Integrity and Control;

Tourism.

