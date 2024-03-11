Xiaomi is a brand that surprises with its excellent price-quality ratio. That is why you should know that AliExpressthe famous electronic store founded by the Chinese businessman Jack Ma has to $2,019 pesos per tablet Mi Pad 6 Max 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Xiaomi Tablet Mi Pad 6 Max is a powerful tablet in global version which is characterized by having a large 11-inch panel, long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity thanks to its Dual Sim Card ports.

One of the most notable features of this tablet is its extensive capacity Storage: 16GB of RAM and a staggering terabyte of ROMallowing users to store a large number of apps, photos, videos and files without worrying about running out of space.

The Xiaomi tablet also offers an impressive visual experience thanks to its 11 inch HDFull screen with a 1440×3200 resolution, which guarantees vibrant colors and sharp details in every image or video, whether you want to watch a series or movie. In addition, it has a 1511 box speaker that provides exceptional audio quality.

For those who want to be always connected, the Xiaomi tablet offers compatibility with 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks, as well as support for dual SIM and SD card. In the multimedia department, the tablet offers a wide range of features, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

Xiaomi Tablet Mi Pad 6 Max

Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 Max also comes equipped with a powerful camera setup, with 48MP and 108MP lenses that capture high-quality images and videos in any situation. Among other features, its ultra unibody design, its 8800mAh battery which offers a long duration.

When you make the purchase you also get a charger adapter, headphones, user manual, phone case, protective film and an OTG input, which guarantees a complete experience from the first moment.

You must take into account that making purchases through international sales platforms such as AliExpress can be complicated, since the indicated price usually changes after shipping costs and possible customs charges.