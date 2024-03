This March 20, a new draw was played for powerballthe United States lottery which, with a little luck, can make a millionaire of anyone who buys a ticket. On this occasion, the biggest jackpot was left vacant, like the rest of the prizes. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 pm Eastern Time at the Florida Lottery in Tallahasee and can be followed live on YouTube.

Tickets are sold in 45 US states and can be purchased up to one or two hours before the drawing takes place, depending on the jurisdiction in charge of the sale on each occasion.

Winning numbers for the Powerball lottery for March 20 in the United States

On its official website, the Powerball lottery winning numberswhich on this occasion were: 13, 22, 27, 54, 66 and the Red Powerball 9. The first prize, which he could keep accumulated jackpot of US$699,000,000 was vacantand there were no winners for the US$2,000,000 and US$1,000,000 prizes.

How to play the Powerball lottery in the United States?

The ticket costs US$2 per play and with your purchase you must choose five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and one more number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. These can either be selected by the buyer or generated randomly by a machine, at the user's choice. Tickets are purchased in person at a lottery agency.

How to win Powerball lottery prizes?

To keep the accumulated jackpot, all six numbers must be correct, while for guessing only the five white balls a million-dollar sum is also awarded. If you want to increase your winnings, you can purchase the ticket for an extra dollar to add the Power Play feature. If a smaller prize is obtained and the extra sum was invested, this benefit will serve to multiply what was obtained.

How to play the Powerball lottery in Colombia?

The US lottery regulations do not establish that you have to be a US citizen to play or win, so It is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first of them involves contacting a lottery agent who goes in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the envoy will charge a commission on the eventual prize.

The other possibility involves betting the winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.