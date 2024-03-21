Silly season early

In the infinite swirl of names of this silly season 2024-2025which began well in advance of the summer break due to various factors – from Hamilton's announced move to Ferrari to the many expiring contracts, without forgetting the Red Bull chaos – could not miss that of Fernando Alonso.

The Asturian will see his contract with Aston Martin come to an end at the end of the year and has three options in front of him: the renewalThe withdraw or the move to another team. In the latter case there would be no shortage of options – at least theoretical –: Mercedes and Red Bull would certainly be two intriguing destinations for the two-time world champion in what could be his last hunt for a historic third title.

Future to be decided before the summer

At the moment, however, it was Alonso himself, always very skilled in managing the media, who was trying to extinguish the rumors about his possible change of shirt. Interviewed by journalists present in Melbourne, the #14 of Aston Martin replied with a “no comment” to the rumors that bring him closer to Red Bull, both as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez and as Max Verstappen's heir in the event of a sensational farewell of the Dutchman. “I have nothing to comment because everything I say now are just suppositions and rumors.” Alonso said.

The Spaniard also identified a deadline in general within which to decide what to do, starting from the possibility of withdrawal, which remains on the table: “I think the decision will be before the summer – he concluded – at the presentation of the car I said after a few races and now I see that at every GP you ask me the same questions. If I say 'summer' maybe I'll have some races without questions. First I have to decide how I feel, then I'll see what possibilities there are“.