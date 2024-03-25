The California Lottery identified Theodorus Struyck as a representative of the group of Powerball winners, who won a huge prize of US$1,765,000,000which was drawn in October 2023. The huge jackpot is the second largest in the history of this lottery, the first being won by Edwin Castro, equivalent to US$2,040,000,000.

By law, in the state of California, the lottery must identify winners by first and last name, so the winner could not remain anonymous. “Theodorus Struyck represents the group of winners who bought that ticket at Midway Market in Frazier Park“, indicated the institution about the 65-year-old man.

The neighbors of the new lottery winner said that Struyck is a quiet man, who enjoys spending time with his grandchildren and is always kind. One of them revealed that The last time he saw the winner, the man was putting up a “No Trespassing” sign on his property.which took several days before the news of his millionaire fortune was made public.

Share Theodorus Struyck is a representative of the winners of the second largest prize in the history of the Powerball lottery. Photo:Facebook @theodorus.theo.struyck

Other residents of Frazier Park have expressed concern for the safety of their millionaire neighbor. “We're watching, but you worry about shady people who are up to no good,” Kevin Woten told the US Sun. “I'm worried that someone will come and put a bag over his head.”put it in a truck and take it away, that kind of thing,” said the neighbor.

What is known about Powerball winnings



Theodorus Struyck bought his house in Frazier Park in 2010, when he paid $90,000 for the property. The man, who was born in Hawaii, lives there with his wife and, according to reports, worked for the UPS courier company and had recently taken out a second mortgage.

The lottery winner's neighbors are hopeful that he will use some of his winnings to improve the community, either by investing in the area or doing some social work.