Said the owner Transcendence Sheikh Mohammed son rightly guided the Muffled Deputy president Country president council Ministers governor Dubai “Take care of him GodVia the “X” platform: Today, I witnessed the ceremony of the Dubai Government Excellence Program and honoring the winners and distinguished institutions.. 27 years we have been encouraging excellence and honoring the distinguished.. and spreading a culture that was new in government work..

Today, thank God, our government has become synonymous with excellence… My message to everyone… Excellence is a journey… not a destination… and people’s expectations rise with the improvement of services… people’s satisfaction is a goal that is constantly moving forward… and we are in a race to get closer to it…

The journey continues, even if the locations change… and the names change… so that our country remains and rises in the levels of glory.