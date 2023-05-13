Power supply was restored in Melitopol after the explosion, the city administration reported on May 12 in the Telegram channel.

Emergency services have adjusted the supply of electricity in such settlements as Voznesenka, Konstantinovka, Tambovka, Novovasilievka. It is also noted that the shutdown did not affect the functioning of critical facilities.

As a source in Tavria-Energo clarified to Izvestia, at the time of the power outage, all critical facilities were transferred to alternative power sources.

In addition, the administration noted that at present, those involved in the emergency are being identified.

Earlier that day, the administration of Melitopol reported that after the explosion, the Mikrorayon, Khanda and Krasnaya Gorka districts remained without electricity in the city. At the same time, the Tavria-Energo enterprise reported the operation of the substation’s protective systems. In addition, experts immediately began to restore energy.

The fact that an improvised explosive device went off in Melitopol on Schmidt Street also became known on May 12. Initially, it was reported that nearby cars were damaged, in addition, windows in a nearby house were shattered by the blast wave. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Investigators reported that as a result of the explosion, the acting director was injured. Deputy Minister of Construction and Housing and Public Utilities in the Zaporozhye region. A criminal case has been opened on attempted murder in a generally dangerous way.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

