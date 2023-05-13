DIlker Çatak’s drama “The Teacher’s Room” about a conflict in a school was awarded the Golden Lola at the German Film Awards. The Film Academy announced the decision on Friday evening in Berlin. Actress Leonie Benesch plays a teacher who wants to solve a series of thefts at her school and decides to secretly let a camera run in the staff room.

The favorite anti-war drama “Nothing New in the West” won the most awards with nine awards, including the Lola in silver. Director Edward Berger’s film about the First World War is based on a novel by Erich Maria Remarque (1898-1970).



Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch pose together on the red carpet – they each win in the categories of best leading actor and best supporting actor.

:



Image: EPA



The film had already won four Oscars in the US in March. In Berlin he was honored on Friday evening for music, camera work and sound design. The two actors Felix Kammerer and Albrecht Schuch each received a Lola for best leading actor and best supporting actor. The bronze Lola went to the thriller “Holy Spider” about a woman murderer in Iran.

Director Volker Schlöndorff (“The Tin Drum”) was honored with the Academy’s honorary award for outstanding services to German film. Hollywood star John Malkovich and other filmmakers paid tribute to his work via video.



Director Volker Schlöndorff poses with his honorary award.

:



Image: EPA



The award for the documentary went to “Elfriede Jelinek – Letting the language off the leash”. The best children’s film was “Mission Ulja Funk”. “The School of Magical Animals 2” received an award for the highest-attendance film. Actress Jördis Triebel was honored as best supporting actress for her role in “In a country that no longer exists”.







The German Film Prize is one of the most important awards in the industry. The nominations and awards are endowed with a total of around three million euros for new projects. The money comes from the house of Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth (Greens). Around 1600 guests were invited to the award ceremony in the theater on Potsdamer Platz. The evening was moderated by Jasmin Shakeri.

At the beginning, Roth called for an open discussion of abuses in the industry. “We are also here to clearly identify problems: relationships of dependency, abuse of power, physical assaults, sexualized violence on the set.” Anyone who openly criticizes grievances, “whoever demands that they be turned off and is ostracized as a polluter” – can count on their support.

It needs an honest and open discussion. It must be possible to talk about what is going wrong and what can be improved, about what structures need to be changed so that a film set is a place where films are made in a good, creative and constructive working atmosphere. “We cannot and do not want to tolerate a climate of fear,” said Roth. What stands in the way, they can change together.