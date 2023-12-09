IThere was a power outage in parts of Mainz on Saturday. “Some traffic lights were down, as was landline telephony,” the police said at midday. By the afternoon, power was restored in most areas.

Shortly before 12 p.m., numerous people were without power. According to Mainzer Netze, the city center, parts of Hartenberg-Münchfeld, the upper town, Bretzenheim and Mombach were affected. It was initially unclear how many people were temporarily without power. The fire brigade and police could still be reached via the emergency number, it was said.

The fire control center in Mainz spoke in a warning about a large-scale power outage in downtown Mainz. “Reduce your power consumption to the bare minimum using rechargeable batteries.”

Systems are checked and gradually restarted

The Mainz University Medical Center was also affected by the power outage. As a precautionary measure, she initially did not accept any more patients on Saturday. “However, we assume that no transfers to other hospitals will be necessary,” it said. “Critical areas such as operating rooms and intensive care units are protected by an emergency power supply.” In the afternoon it was said that the power supply had been restored. “Various systems such as laboratory diagnostics and imaging are now being gradually checked and gradually restarted.”

The fire department went out on several missions. “The emergency power generators that started up resulted in heavy smoke development in underground car parks, fire alarm systems being triggered and elevators getting stuck,” she said. “At times, the fire department had to process ten calls at the same time.” The fire department control center was heavily burdened with numerous emergency calls due to the power outage.







Busy emergency call

The police also spoke of a busy emergency call. In addition, the alarm systems in some buildings went off due to the power outage. “Due to the failure of numerous traffic lights in all affected parts of the city, road traffic was also significantly affected,” it said. Police praised road users for their “extremely responsible and considerate behavior.” From the police perspective, the power outage had no consequences.

By the afternoon, power was restored in most areas. About half an hour after the power outage, individual areas in the city were gradually switched back on, the Mainz network said. “It took a little longer in the old town.” Here, except for two small areas, the power supply was restored around 2:20 p.m.

Meanwhile, the search for the cause is ongoing. In a statement in the afternoon, the Mainzer Netze wrote: “The exact cause is currently unknown; the supply interruption was presumably caused by a cable fault.”