Xiomara Castro will be sworn in on Thursday as the first female president of Honduras after being elected at the polls last November. Castro will begin a four-year term in office in which he will have to put the country’s political crisis behind him and fulfill his promises to address the problems of poverty, corruption and organized crime. US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Castro after the inauguration to discuss migration.

An unprecedented event in the 40 years of democracy in Honduras. Xiomara Castro will become the first female president of the Central American country. He will also leave another unprecedented fact: his will be the first government coalition without members of the Liberal and National parties, the two axes of historical bipartisanship in the country.

Last November Xiomara Castro triumphed in the presidential elections leading the Libertad y Refundación Party, a left-wing party created in 2011 after the coup d’état suffered in 2009 by President Gabriel Zelaya, husband of the new Honduran president.

Second in the 2013 elections, in 2021 she won her party’s primaries again, prior to her electoral triumph with more than 50% of the votes.









This breakdown of bipartisanship also means the end of the so-called “dictatorship”, according to the opposition, of the outgoing president. In 2017, Juan Orlando Hernández was re-elected president in defiance of the country’s constitution that prevents re-election. According to the opposition, he also did it fraudulently.

Great challenges in the face of great expectations

In election campaign and in his “Government Plan to Refound Honduras”Castro promised to overturn government policies in the country and fight against corruption, drug trafficking, poverty, unemployment, crime and improve the poor health and education systems.

Promises, all of them, that imply great challenges for the new president, beginning with the impregnation of drug trafficking in State institutions. The brother of his predecessor in office is serving a sentence for drug trafficking in the United States and the name of former President Juan Orlando Hernández himself appears in several investigations for links with drug trafficking.

This image distributed by the Honduran Presidential House shows Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández congratulating his successor, leftist Xiomara Castro, during a speech to the nation, in Tegucigalpa, on December 1, 2021. Castro is on his way to become the first woman to govern Honduras, after her biggest rival, the right-wing National Party (PN), conceded defeat, despite the fact that the vote count has not yet finished. – Presidential House of Honduras/AFP

According to an investigation launched by New York prosecutors in February of last year, in 2013 the former president would have “accepted millions of dollars in drug profits and, in exchange, promised drug traffickers protection from prosecutors, law enforcement and (later ) extradition to the United States.” So far he has not been formally charged with any charges.

The most pressing challenge for the new president is probably the reduction of poverty in the country, which various sources place at over 70% in a country with 9.5 million inhabitants. The figure rose in 2020 after the devastating passage of hurricanes Eta and Iota through the country.

In 2020, hurricanes Eta and Iota caused multimillion-dollar economic losses in infrastructure and food production INTI OCON AFP/Files

Added to all this is a foreign debt that exceeds 11,000 million dollars; corruption, which places Honduras with 23 points out of 100 in transparency according to the latest Amnesty International report and the scourge of organized crime and violence, which left Honduras with a rate of 40 homicides per 1,000 inhabitants, according to the National Observatory of Violence of the National Autonomous University of Honduras.

Kamala Harris will attend the inauguration to talk about migration

All these problems cause many Hondurans the need to migrate on numerous occasions. Honduras was the Central American country from which the most people left in search of a better life in 2021, according to the Honduran International Migration Observatory, which records more than a dozen migrant caravans between 2018 and 2021.

Most of them arrive in the United States through its southern border. To address the migration crisis in the region, the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, will attend Castro’s inauguration, after which a meeting between the two politicians is planned.

Migrants from Central America climb a hill to avoid immigration authorities as they depart in a caravan from Corinto, Honduras, near the border with Guatemala, heading for the United States, on January 15, 2022. © Reuters/Stringer

US government sources stated that the objective of the visit is to “deepen the bilateral relationship” with Honduras and “address the root causes of migration in Central America.”

Who will not attend the investiture is Nayib Bukele, president of neighboring El Salvador, alleging “various reasons” without giving further explanations. However, figures such as the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdés Mesa, the King of Spain, Felipe VI, and the Argentine Vice President, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, one of the first leaders to congratulate her on her victory, will be present.

With EFE and local media