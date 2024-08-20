Having joined the Sauber Academy in 2019 after winning the German F4, his career Theo Pourchaire evolved in the minor categories until the success in Formula 2, where he graduated champion in 2023 following the titles he almost won in Formula 3 and in the same cadet category of the Circus.

A dream, that of landing in Formula 1, that the French driver has only caressed in the last two seasons by taking part in three PL1 sessions at the wheel of the Alfa Romeo as third pilot of the Swiss team. Now, while he retains the same role at Sauber, Pourchaire has increased his experience with single-seaters by competing in a race of the championship Super Formula and six tests in IndyCar with the Arrow McLaren team, but his official debut in Formula 1 still seems far away.

There Sauberwhich will be taken over by Audi in 2026, has already announced the arrival of Nico Hülkenberg for next season, but the name of the driver who will partner the German is not yet known. At present, in fact, the Hinwil-based company is evaluating the reconfirmation of Bottas or Zhou, also taking into consideration two youngsters such as Gabriel Bortoleto and F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who won the title in 2022. All candidates who, in any case, appear to be ahead of Pourchaire.

An aspect that hurts the 21-year-old Frenchman, who believes he is now ready for the big leap to Formula 1. A chance that, if it does not materialize, would open the doors for Pourchaire to another big category: “It’s difficult because I won F2, which is the last step before F1. – he explained on the podcast Speed ​​Street – everyone is looking at the Formula 2 drivers in the F1 paddock, at the ones who will drive in F1 in the next few years. I felt taken into consideration, but not that much, and this hurts a lot. I think the door is not closed yet, but you know, it’s Formula 1, you never know what can happen in the world of Formula 1. Crazy things happen, so I still believe I deserve a chanceat least a chance to show myself. I have had discussions with other teams, especially in view of next season. Because if I don’t get an opportunity in Formula 1, IndyCar is really something I want to do“.