Weather forecast: last storms then sun and heat return

A few more hours of rain and thunderstorms, especially on the Adriatic coast and in the South, then everything changes again with the return of sun and heat: this is what the weather forecast for the next few days reveals.

In the next few hours, in fact, showers are expected, even violent ones, in no particular order: from Romagna to Molise, up to Sicily, Calabria and lower Campania.

However, starting from Wednesday 21st August, the situation will change significantly with the return of the sun and temperatures around 30° in most of Italy.

Temperatures, however, are set to rise further, reaching 35° over the weekend and with peaks of over 37°. The hottest cities will be, according to forecasts, Taranto and Benevento with 37°C followed by Caserta, Ferrara, Foggia and Terni with 36°C.

The great heat that has characterized the last few weeks, however, is not destined to last: starting from Sunday evening, in fact, a new Atlantic disturbance will bring some showers and temperatures in the seasonal average.