The new high school begins to be officially implemented this year in Brazilian public and private schools. According to the president of the National Council of Secretaries of Education (Consed), Vitor de Angelo, the implementation will start in the first year of high school, and the first change in the networks should be the expansion of the workload to at least five hours a day.

The reform will also bring challenges, according to Vitor de Angelo, who is Espírito Santo’s Secretary of Education. He mentioned, among these challenges, the possibility of increasing inequality between regions, states and education networks and the need to adapt assessments, such as the National High School Exam (Enem).

“The first thing that should reach schools, for sure, is the expansion of the workload, because it is a legal requirement. What is not a legal requirement, but is somehow linked to it, is the implementation of a new curriculum”, says Angelo. Consed represents the state education secretaries, responsible for most of the country’s high school enrollment. According to the last School Census, of 2021, state networks concentrate about 85% of enrollments.

The new high school was okay by law in 2017, with the aim of making the stage more attractive and preventing students from dropping out of studies. With the new model, part of the classes will be common to all students in the country, guided by the Common National Curriculum Base (BNCC).

In the other part of the training, the students themselves will be able to choose an itinerary to deepen their learning. Among the options is to emphasize, for example, the areas of languages, mathematics, natural sciences, humanities or technical education. The offer of itineraries will depend on the capacity of teaching networks and schools.

The schedule defined by the Ministry of Education establishes that the new secondary education will begin to be implemented this year, progressively, through the first year of secondary education. In 2023, the implementation continues, with the 1st and 2nd years and, in 2024, the implementation cycle ends, with the 3 years of high school.

By law, for the new model to be possible, schools must increase the workload to 1,400 hours a year, which is equivalent to 7 hours a day. This must happen little by little. In 2022, the workload must be at least 1,000 hours a year, or five hours a day, in all high schools in the country. This will therefore be the first change to be felt.

First-year high school students will also begin to have contact with new curriculum. The itineraries, however, should start to be implemented only next year in most schools.

“Taking Espírito Santo as an example, what the capixaba student will find in high school is a longer journey and a new curriculum, with regard to basic general education. subjects or curricular components different, which he was not used to, such as electives, life project, guided study, but still without segmenting his itinerary preference. Starting next year, he will find the in-depth itinerary of his choice”, explains the secretary.

Challenges

According to Angelo, the reform will also bring some challenges, including the possibility of increasing educational inequalities. “In the new high school, we can have all the promises of itineraries and choices, but for some networks. Others may not be able to,” he says. “The risk is having schools with some itineraries and others not, regions with some itineraries and others not. So, there may be a deepening of inequalities within the country and the states, not to mention the private and public networks”, he adds.

This means that a student may not find the technical course or training they want in their municipality. “These are precautions that we will need to take, which do not invalidate [o novo ensino médio], but we cannot ignore that this exists so as not to think that everything is flowers, that the new high school will change everything, it will bring itineraries, flexible teaching adapted to students, that they will do whatever they want. Our schools are the same and they have difficulties, the teachers were trained, but they didn’t turn the key and change overnight, so you have to be careful with that so you don’t get frustrated”, says Angelo.

Another challenge is student assessment. THE And either, for example, will need to be reformulated to evaluate the new curriculum. “The exam needs to be in line with the new high school. Enem is a national test that needs to create comparison criteria between any and all students who are finishing high school, especially because of the Unified Selection System, the Sisu that is national. But, how are we going to compare, nationally, people who have made different CVs? This is the biggest challenge”, he says.

In a webinar in December, the secretary of Basic Education at MEC, Mauro Luiz Rabelo, detailed the actions of the portfolio for the Implementation of the new high school. According to him, adding up all the actions, up to that moment, R$ 2.5 billion had been transferred to the states and schools.

Rabelo also spoke about the Enem, which, according to him, should have two parts, one aimed at evaluating the knowledge acquired in the part common to all students, defined by the BNCC, and another that should evaluate the training itineraries. “Currently, the big question is how to create a second test moment that contemplates the evaluation of the training itineraries, given the diversity of possibilities that in the implementation”, said the secretary. The new test model should only come into effect after the full implementation of the new high school, in 2024.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

