From Manchester comes a video that has everyone infuriated and shows a postman kicking a dog. The terrible gesture, already condemned by her, was then made in front of the incredulous eyes of the little owner. The little girl started to cry seeing what the man was doing to her hairy best friend.

The little girl was home when the postman rang her doorbell. She had a package to be delivered. The small dog of the house runs to meet his mistress and begins to bark at that man who is a stranger to him who is trying to enter his house.

The postman, in response, kicks him, throwing him a few meters away on the driveway. The postman then takes his car and drives off as if nothing had happened. The terrible episode, which has as its protagonist a postman of the Royal Mail of Greater Manchesterdates back to a month ago.

The whole scene was captured by the security camera that the family placed on doorbell. The tearful daughter told everything to the sea:

My daughter opened the door for delivery. I was outside hanging the clothes and she ran inside and she told me what had happened. My daughter was very angry. She was crying out loud and she is not an emotional little girl. And as if that weren’t enough, my dog ​​is terrified of going to the door and when the doorbell rings he gets wet and visibly shakes.

Postman kicks a dog: Royal Mail’s answer to the family

In a letter sent to the Manchester Evening News, the Royal Mail apologized and said they listened to the postman as well. The man said that the dog bit him on the ankle and to defend himself he reacted in that way.

