Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou expressed his sadness over his team’s 1-2 loss to host Newcastle United on Sunday in the third round of the English Premier League. The Australian coach pointed out that Newcastle fans played an important role in giving the team the three points, despite Tottenham dominating most of the match.

“It’s obviously very similar to our first away game against Leicester City, when we controlled the game for most of it,” Postecoglou said after the match at St James’ Park.

“We dealt well with most of the threats that Newcastle posed,” Postecoglou added. “They are obviously a tough opponent here at home, the crowd creates a very emotional atmosphere for them, and the little things go their way.”

“However, I think we dealt with it very well, we dominated the game, we just needed to finish it off, but we didn’t and conceded a second goal which was disappointing,” Postecoglou said. “Unfortunately we didn’t get the reward we deserved, but in the end, we played three strong games in the first three stages, the results don’t reflect what we did at all.”

Tottenham opened their Premier League campaign this season with a 1-1 draw against hosts Leicester City, before achieving a big 4-0 win over visiting Everton in the second round, to move up to 4 points, in tenth place in the competition.