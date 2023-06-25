The rural population Is that which occupies small, scattered settlements such as: towns, farms and ranches, which, in general, have a low population density.

In 1950, the number of people living in rural communities in Mexico it represented 57% of the total population of the country; in 1990 it was 29% and by 2020, it stands at 21%.

The 21% that represents the rural population generates only 4% of the GDP, while the 79% of the urban and suburban population generates 96% of the total GDP. The difference between urban and rural GDP per capita is 6.6 times.

21% of the rural population of Mexico places it among the countries with the least rural population together with the bunch of the most developed countries. With the exception of the richest nation cities like Monaco, Singapore, Luxembourg, etc. whose rural population is 0%, the most developed countries have a rural population that oscillates between 12% and 34%. In these countries the difference in rural and urban GDP per capita is much smaller.

The lack of connectivity of rural communities is one of the causes of this difference. He Internet access due to lack of coverage and computers is crucial for the development of the field. We return to the problem of the lack of fixed and human capital that is a consequence of the lack of security and education.

The Connectivity is directly related to better GDP per capita. In addition to improving the performance of agriculture, it also, and very importantly, has a positive impact on regional tourism.

Dear reader;

Although agricultural activity is alien to most of us, The promotion of the rural population of Mexico can be a good start. The Sierra Tarahumara, the jungle of Xilitla, the towns that formed our heroes, those that inspired our artists, those that gave flavor to the world…. What would you like to show off the rural surroundings of your city?

Grab life.

Rumor, new prime minister

A thousand pesos for the life of Perla!

The Sinaloan tambora: Sinaloa’s cultural heritage for the world

Eating is the biological act; cooking is a cultural act

#postcards #countryside