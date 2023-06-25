Assen – Bagnaia had promised Bezzecchi a revenge yesterday after being defeated in the sprint race and kept his promise. In the Assen race he showed once again that he is superior to all of his opponents and that he is a master in managing solo races. At the start, the usual Binder with the Ktm had got in front of him, but Pecco only allowed the South African 3 laps of glory. Then he got ahead of everyone and turned into a metronome, weakening his rivals lap after lap. Especially Bezzecchi, who had jumped Brad with 10 laps to go to go in search of the world champion. He was unable to approach him, except in closed park when they embraced.

«It wasn’t a simple race, they were pushing a lot behind and I have created a small advantage only the last laps – Bagnaia’s story -. I love this track, it was fantastic». Marco was however satisfied with the place of honor: «I had a contact at the start that made me waste time. Then it wasn’t easy to overtake Brad and when I succeeded Pecco was already too far away».

To get on the third step of the podium was the Aprilia ridden by Aleix Espargaró, thanks to a mistake by Binder who went beyond the limits of the track in the last chicane and was relegated to 4th place. Ahead of Martin, who thus lost other important points in the championship from Bagnaia: he is now 35 lengths away from the world champion and has only one more than Marco.

In a Grand Prix decimated by crashes and withdrawals (Miller, Quartararo, Bastianini, Viñales and Di Giannantonio fell, while Lecuona and Oliveira were stopped by technical problems) Alex Marquez finished in 6th place ahead of Marini and Nakagami, while Morbidelli finished 9th. A bit of glory also for the Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori, excellent 11th behind Augusto Fernandez and his GasGas. As had already happened last Sunday in Germany, Marc Marquez withdrew from the race before setting off. The fractured rib caused him too much pain, preventing him from running.

The world standings for drivers

1 – Bagnaia F. (Ducati) 160

2 – Martin J. (Before Pramac Ducati) 144

3 – Bezzecchi M. (Mooney VR46 Ducati) 126

4 – Zarco J. (Before Pramac Ducati) 109

5 – Binder B. (Red Bull KTM Factory) 96

6 – Marini L. (Mooney VR46 Ducati) 89

7-Miller J. (Red Bull KTM) 79

8 – Quartararo F. (Yamaha) 57

9 – Espargaro A. (Aprilia) 55

10 – Vinales M. (Aprilia) 53