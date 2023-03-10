The covid-19 pandemic has affected the world in many ways, and one of them is the post covid syndrome. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) stated that millions of people have been affected for this syndrome.

Sylvain Aldighieri, head of incidents for covid-19 at PAHO, explained that “between 10 and 20% of people infected by the virus”may develop symptoms“known as post-acute or post covid”. Symptoms can appear after a month, or even three, and persist.

In addition, they can be very diverse: from fatigue to lung, neurological or mental health problems.

Continue vaccinatingthe key to prevent post covid syndrome

For prevent post covid syndromethe key is continue vaccinating. Marcos Espinal, Deputy Director of PAHO, explained that “the important thing is to end the pandemic” and that “it is confirmed that If we do not get vaccinated, the risk is much greater to develop post covid syndrome “.

Espinal affirms that the recommended doses and boosters. At 71%, “the Americas is now the region with the second highest level of vaccination coverage in the world” against covid-19, she reported.

PAHO director Jarbas Barbosa warns that, although the situation is “much better” than a year ago, the disease is still among us and the virus has yet to settle into a predictable pattern. It is important to continue vaccinating to save lives and maintain surveillance in all countries to identify changes in transmission trends.

Effective therapies for post covid syndrome

Syndrome post covid is a public health problem that has mobilized the scientific community. Aldighieri explains that some therapies have been effective for certain conditions, and 33 clinical trials on the treatment are currently underway, but “more large-scale studies are needed.”