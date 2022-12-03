There are two people accused, at the moment, of the death of Paolo Stasi. The 19-year-old was killed, with two gunshots, under his house

A new and important breakthrough has come on the case of Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old boy who lost his life outside his home in Francavilla Fontana.

He was a teenager who didn’t have a lively social life, who didn’t usually hang out with the wrong people or locals until late at night.

On that unforgettable day, someone showed up at his home, Paolo Stasi got out and his life was cut short forever with two shots fired. One graze on the shoulder and the fatal one, straight to the chest.

Thanks to the investigations of the investigators, a possible turning point has been reached. Two people ended up in the register of suspects, accused of voluntary crimeaggravated by premeditation and come on futile reasons.

Who are the two suspects for the death of Paolo Stasi

It would be a underage boy and of a 54 year old man. In the latter’s home, the agents would have found a compatible gun with the one used against Paolo Stasi. It will now be necessary to wait for the Ris to analyze the weapon, to establish whether it is precisely the one from which the two shots were fired.

The suspicions about the motive would concern some action taken by the nineteen year old, which did not go down well with his alleged executors, who would have done it to him pay with his own life.

Everyone in the village is shocked by what happened, those who knew him remember him as a boy good and well liked. Friends and parents ask for justice and truth, as does the mayor Antonello Denuzzo.

Give him autopsy examsit would seem that he was first hit straight in the chest and later, while he was trying to run away, the second would come and graze him in the shoulder.

Most likely he knew that person or people who were waiting for him under his house. He was got down in slippers and maybe he didn’t imagine that once he opened that door, he would go towards a sad fate.