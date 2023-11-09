This week we had a new look at the next game of Mass Effect, something that made fans very happy, who hope that the next BioWare title will be available in the near future. However, A new report has indicated that we are still several years away from Mass Effect 5which could arrive at the end of the decade.

According to Jeff Grubb, famous industry insider, and Tamoor Hussain, with whom he shares the podcast known as Game Mess Mornings, The next Mass Effect game would arrive until 2029, this according to internal sources they have. This is what Grubb said about it:

“This game is far from over. That’s what they told me when they revealed Dragon Age: Dreadwolf In 2018, this is similar in terms of timeline. That was announced in 2018 and we will not have that game [Dragon Age: Dreadwolf] until maybe next year. So now let’s do the math and we’re talking about 2029 for Mass Effect 5.”

Grubb has pointed out that Dragon Age: Dreadwolfwhich is still in production and has a tentative release date of summer 2024, is the main obstacle for BioWare. The studio would first have to finish this medieval adventureto then focus completely on their space odyssey, something that will take them a long time.

For its part, it has been mentioned that the teasers for the next Mass Effect that were released during the N7 this week, They were only a message to the public ensuring that BioWare continues working on this project. However, the previews do not mean that we will soon see this delivery in our hands.

Although at the moment there is no official information from EA or BioWare that confirms or denies Jeff Grubb’s statements, The possibility that the next Mass Effect is several years away is not ruled out. On related topics, you can see the new previews of the game here. Likewise, BioWare talks about this production.

Editor’s Note:

BioWare is a studio capable of delivering large productions, but it does not have the necessary personnel to focus on two titles at the same time. Considering that Dragon Age is a series with many fans and a great reputation, it is very likely that the studio is focusing entirely on this title before giving its full attention to Mass Effect 5.

Via: Jeff Grubb