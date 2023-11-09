Astana (agencies)

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for developing wheat and fertilizer transportation routes in Asia, during his visit to Kazakhstan yesterday, as Russia seeks to establish new export routes due to Western sanctions imposed on it.

Putin, who chaired a conference on agricultural cooperation with Kazakh President Gomart Tokayev, said Russia will have about 60 million metric tons of wheat available for export from this year’s crop.

He added: “We are confident that we will remain first in the world in terms of exports of this important commodity, wheat.”

He called for developing shipping routes to large markets in Asia such as China and India.

Moscow has also reportedly asked exporters to adopt a minimum export price for wheat, in order to protect farmers’ income.