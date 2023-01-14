Kimberly Loaiza Y John of God Pantoja celebrated their tenth anniversary yesterday, January 13, who shared in their social media a photo session dressed as a groom and a bride.

A session that confused his followers by making them doubt whether it was their religious wedding, since they are already civilly married but had not celebrated their religious wedding.

The singer he accompanied the photos on his official instagram with a message “My love, a decade by your side, without a doubt they have been the best of my life, I want to live all the decades that my body can by your side, I LOVE YOU and I will love you until the death do us part.”

They also shared a photo of two engagement rings next to a sign reading “75 percent.”

In 2019, six years after the announcement of their relationship, their first daughter was born, which prompted them to marry civilly, two years later their second son was born.