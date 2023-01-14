Clashes between ultras, the Viminale: away games prohibited for fans of Rome and Naples

Travel prohibited for Roma and Napoli fans for two months: this is the decision of the Viminale after the clashes between ultras that took place near the Badia al Pino service area, on the A1, last 8 January.

The decision was announced by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi who, during a press conference in the Prefecture in Trieste, declared: “This afternoon I will probably sign a preventive provision on the travel of fans of Rome and Naples for the next two months”.

The minister spoke of “some preventive measures” which are not alternatives to individual measures for the perpetrators, such as the Daspos, for whom intense police activity is underway.

“But I can’t help but – added Piantedosi – to consider a general provision of public order as regards the two groups of fans”.

The Viminale’s hard punch comes after the clashes between the fans of Naples and Rome, which occurred on the A1 and which blocked the motorway for a few hours.

Immediately after the clashes, Minister Piantedosi had announced “particularly rigorous directives” adding: “It is a shameful thing which we are taking note of and we are imagining counter-offensives. Our prevention activity is aimed at avoiding intersections in motorway service stations”.