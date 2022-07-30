Everything is ready for the start of the final of the Women’s Euro Cup in which England and Germany will face each other, two teams that have been overcoming rounds convincingly and that will now fight to be the European champions.
England are coming off knocking out Spain in extra time in the quarter-finals and comfortably beating Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals, while Germany have beaten Austria in the quarter-finals and France in the semi-finals. It is difficult to predict a result, but the truth is that playing as hosts, the English seem to have a point more in their favor than the Germans.
England will likely come out with a line-up similar to the one in the semi-finals, this time with Alessia Russo starting, who seems to be on a roll in this tournament. On the part of Germany, they will have a very sensitive loss, that of Bühl, who is ill and is not fit to play.
If it will be Alex Popp, a German scorer who has already scored 6 goals in the tournament and who promises not to miss the appointment in the final. The event could not be more exciting, as it will be held at Wembley where around 80,000 spectators are expected, a true record for women’s football.
Without a doubt, on Sunday we will see a clash between several of the best players in the world, and also between two of the best techniques in women’s football. England has the veteran of the benches Sarina Wiegman, while on the part of the Germans Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has been the architect of the recovery of the Germans, after several years of poor international results. This shows that on the bench they are also more than capable of everything. This is how the lineups could look tomorrow:
England
Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Russo, Hemp; White.
Germany
Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Huth, Popp, Brand.
#lineups #England #Germany #final #Womens #Euro
Leave a Reply