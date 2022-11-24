The victory of the Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldowho overcame the national team of Ghana that in a historic game for the former attacker of the Manchester Utdwho made history in Qatar. The convulsive second part of the match saw nothing more and nothing less than 5 goals (which could have been more): 3 from the Portuguese and 2 from the Africans, who sold the victory dearly.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s record
the one of Madeira becomes the first player in history to score at least one goal in five editions of the World Cup (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 Y Qatar 2022).
Mohammed Kudus party
the one of Ajax of Amsterdam He pulled the bandwagon for the African team and was without a doubt Ghana’s biggest bet in the second half, assisting the 1-1 goal. After his substitution, everything went wrong for his people.
The atmosphere among the Ghanaian fans
In a World Cup marked by the least number of fans and “worse” atmosphere than usual in a World Cup, the Ghanaian public put a happy note in the 974 Stadium supporting their national team that dreams of qualifying for the round of 16.
The non-action of the VAR
After a controversial goal disallowed by Cristiano Ronaldo due to a theoretical foul previously committed by the Portuguese attacker, the referee did not see (and the VAR did not review) a very strong kick from the Ghanaian Alidu Seidu to portuguese joao felix which, if properly reviewed, would have almost certainly resulted in a clear penalty in favor of Portugal.
Subsequently, in the second half, the referee whistled a controversial penalty favorable to the Portuguese as valid, which was not reviewed either.
The Ghanaian crumble after managing to tie the game
Coinciding with the march to the bench of Kudus after assisting the goal with which the Ghanaian team tied the game at 1, the Africans saw how their options faded and goals began to “rain” them when they were playing their best. The technician otto addo perhaps he was too conservative substituting for the man of the match (who had previously received a yellow card). After the disaster they managed to recover and were close to tying the game again.
