At present there are many tourist places in the world, which stand out for their great characteristics such as colors, spaces and exotic places.

Some of these are found around the world, but there is a country where there are 7 natural wonders that stand out for being used by people to have a pleasant time.

Receive instantly on your WhatsApp, for free, all the Trending, curious, funny and incredible news.

Porto (Portugal), one of the most representative cities in the country.

(We have for you: The ten ideal countries to spend retirement: where was Colombia?).

The country in question is Portugal, which stands out for its great culture, beaches and history. These places that make up the seven wonders of this country, according to ‘Rayanos’, a portal specializing in tourism.

1. ‘Portinho da Arrábida’, in Setúbal

Finding eye-catching paradises in Portugal is easy, because on the trip you can find several of these along the coastlines. One of them is the Serra da Arrábida and belongs to the group of the most outstanding Beaches and Cliffs in the country.

It is located on the paradisiacal beaches of ‘Portinho da Arrábida’. Although it does not have a large area in size, it stands out for its totally crystalline waters, of a translucent color that allows you to observe the great variety of marine fauna that lives in this area of ​​the coast near the ‘Pedra da Anicha’ zoological reserve. .

2. ‘Lagoa das Sete Cidades’

This second wonder is located on the Island of São Miguel. According to some travelers, this is the main destination that makes them travel to Portugal, because this island is the ‘Lagoa das Sete Cidades’. It stands out for having a natural landscape made up of two lakes in the insular volcanic postcard.

In addition, it has vegetation and an ideal habitat for exotic animals from Portugal. According to legends of the place, this ‘Lagoa’ was created by a princess and a young shepherd who lived an frowned upon romance that ended with an unwanted separation. Due to this rupture and the crying of these two beings, these immense lakes were given shape and color.

3. Laurel forest



In Madeira, one of the most representative cities in the country, is the ‘Laurisilva Forest’, a natural space, integral reserve and Natural Heritage of Humanity.

It falls into the category of forests and scrublands, since this ecosystem was considered one of the most important and characteristic of the archipelago.

4. Volcanic landscape of Pico Island



The Island of Pico, receives its name from a mountain, which is often named by Mountain Island. This fourth wonder is one of the vertices of the so-called ‘Triangle Islands’ and stands out for being one of the most beautiful spaces in the archipelago, because it has extensive lava fields. It was declared a World Heritage Site in 2004.

(Keep reading: What are the secrets of the Virgin of Fatima and which have been fulfilled?

5. Mira de Aire Caves

>

This natural place is located in Villa Porto de Mós. It is called by the vast majority of its inhabitants as “authentic underground cathedrals”. The fifth Natural Wonder of Portugal is located very close to the municipality of Fátima, in the ‘freguesia’ of Mira de Aire, belonging to Porto de Mós.

To stand out, it is framed within some caves and caverns and fascinates all its visitors for being underground and having a large number of columns, lakes and different formations that invite you to travel to the center of the Earth. They were discovered in 1947 and are linked by a series of artificial tunnels.

6. Ria Formosa, in the Algarve

This is one of the most amazing places in the municipality of Algarve, Portugal. It belongs to the group of marine wetlands, and is also called a system of barrier islands that communicates with the sea through five natural and mobile inlets, which means that the landscape is constantly changing due to the continuous movement of winds, currents and tides.

7. Peneda-Gerês National Park



This park is located in the North region of Portugal. It is the only National Park in Portugal, and the seventh Natural Wonder, because inside it has archaeological remains, impressive reservoirs, trails and spectacular fauna and flora throughout its 71,000 hectares.

(We have for you: This was the devastating mega-earthquake with tsunami in Europe that changed the entire world).

Portugal, the European Silicon Valley?

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO

‘Golden visas’: These are the safest countries to obtain residency or citizenship

Madeleine McCann case: Police found “new relevant clues” in the search area

Madeleine McCann case: this is the area where he is concentrated on the third day of his search