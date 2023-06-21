Haircuts for many are important, since they seek to renew their image, they even look for a trend, although currently, it has become viral that clients request the haircut Featherweight, a young man was disappointed because it was not exactly what he ordered.

The young man whose life was miserable with the Featherweight style cut in a barbershop decided to denounce the business for the result, however, when explaining how things happened, he opened a debate on social networks.

The young man decided to file a complaint because he never imagined that when he went to a new barbershop to have only the ends cut, the result was not as he wanted.

Although he stressed that he told the business employee that the desired cut was very difficult, he agreed to do it, but when he saw how it turned out, he decided take photos to spread it on the Internet with the purpose of closing it.

Supposedly, the barbershop worker stressed that he was starting and to avoid his anger he did not charge him, the man was disappointed and did not validate the justification, for which shared his story and immediately the media began to spread it.

The haircut is essential for many since it can be a radical change, while others choose to only ask the stylists to cut the ends, but some end up surprised by the result.

Internet users, feeling reflected by the story, immediately commented on their experiences and the images of the haircut of the protagonist of this story immediately went viral.