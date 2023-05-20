













Ports of PS5 exclusives to PC will take time to arrive

In an interview with Famitsuthe boss of PlayStation Jim Ryan, was questioned about the issue of PC games, because what fans want are more exclusive games on PS5.

According to what Jim Ryan said, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s task is to release games for the latest PlayStation hardware, in this case, PS5. Now, the process is being staggered so that the games go from console to PC, but with a separation of 2 or 3 years after launch, as was the case with Returnal or the Sackboy game.

Source: Guerrilla Games

Even Jim Ryan points out that this is a move that is accepted by PC gamers. The point is that also lately the games that have come out as The Last of Us Part 1 or Returnal itself, are not well optimized for the platform. It would be necessary to see if during all that time something else can be done through these ports.

It’s not just PS5 games moving to PC that have problems

The transition of games from PlayStation to PC, especially from PS5, has certainly been a difficult one, especially since they are not well optimized or have many problems that require attention from developers.

Now, the launch of The Last of Us Part 1 is the most talked about, because it is one of the most important franchises on PlayStation and it was expected that the “Master Race” would give it a good place, the problem is that, until now, the development teams are still battling for the game to stay good.

Although most of these titles take time to arrive, it would be necessary to consider first that they arrive in the best way so that the audience is happy and is not suffering from patches.

