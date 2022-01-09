We tell you the Latest news on the transfer market until today, Sunday, January 9.
The Rossoneri have signed Kalulu for the right back and there is one player who has been hurt. Andrea Conti has only played 12 minutes this season and will be on loan to Empoli until the end of the season, according to Elia Di Marzio.
Boubacar Kamara is one of the biggest young pearls in Europe. His financial claims to continue at Marseille are very high and there are already several teams lurking. Calciomercato points out that Newcastle and West Ham want him in the Premier, and Mourinho’s Roma would have also contacted him
There is a player whose career was aiming very high, and although he is not doing badly, he could be in an even more powerful club. Renato Sanches has all the ballots to leave Lille in this winter market and the most likely destination would be Arsenal. It would be the perfect complement for Xhaka or Odegaard in midfield.
Alexis Sánchez’s situation at Inter Milan is practically ostracized. Everton could rescue the Chilean in this winter market to reinforce their lead. Benítez wants him alongside Tosun, Calvert-Lewinn and Richarlison to try to fight for European spots at the end of the league.
Time is running out and Pogba does not renew with United. The Frenchman is now free to negotiate his future for next season, as his contract as a Red Devil ends in June. The Mirror points out that there are 3 teams with serious options to incorporate it: Real Madrid, and to a greater extent Juventus and Paris Saint Germain
Lukaku was removed from Chelsea last weekend for his criticism of Tuchel’s system. A place where you could find more comfort could be the Paris Saint Germain. The Gauls see Mbappé further every day and want to take the Belgian. They would present an offer close to 75 million euros
Every day in the directive of the Red Devils they see more difficult the continuity of Pogba, and for that reason they have already set their sights on a substitute. Fichajes.net assures that the chosen one is Milinkovic-Savic, who has been emerging for several years in Lazio and has no chemistry with Sarri. The details of the proposed offer are yet to be known.
If it seemed that Morata’s options to finish at Barcelona almost disappeared after Allegri’s statements, Paris Saint Germain could return to ‘bury’ the Catalans again with a signing. To let Icardi go, they would only accept a transfer. So it is more difficult for Juventus to go for him and therefore they would have priority to stay with Morata.
Free agents will be one of the great agitators in the upcoming summer market. Real Madrid is once again one of the great players, and the last goal they have set is Franck Kessié. It does not seem that he will continue at Milan and would ask for an approximate salary of 9 million euros
United still cannot find the desired direction for another year. As a consequence, Cristiano Ronaldo could be contemplating an exit at the end of the season. The Sun assures that Jorge Mendes has already met with the board of directors of the English club and if the team’s results do not improve, he could change of scene at the end of the season.
