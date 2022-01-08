The future of Carlos Salcedo remains in the air, beyond the fact that the Mexican has expressed to Tigres his desire to leave the club and return to the highest level of competition in Europe, the felines as of today do not have formal offers on the table for the transfer of the Mexican defender in this winter market.
And although the offers for the Mexican have not arrived, it is a reality that the ‘Titan’ is on the list of options for different teams in Europe, including one that has recently joined the race, it is Porto , whose goal is to strengthen the central defense in January and have placed the former national team as one of their strong alternatives.
According to information from O’Jogo de Portugal, coach Sérgio Conceição, urgently asked the club’s board for a defender and immediately the dragons placed Salcedo within their accessible options, both in terms of money and quality. Similarly, Palmeiras from Brazil would seek to get ahead of teams in Europe and could offer Tigres $ 3 million in exchange for the Mexican. Carlos’s future is expected to become clearer once he recovers from Covid.
