Tigres has been looking to complete its squad for the next tournament for a couple of weeks, after the arrival of Jesús Angulo and Sebastián Córdova, the team led by Miguel Herrera is in search of the final piece of the puzzle, specifically, a central defender who can fill the void left by Carlos Salcedo who wants to leave the club and return to Europe.
Their list of options has been nurtured, both from the national market and from options outside of Mexico, however, the cats have not been able to close any of their polled soccer players and in the last hours, their most recent option, the gold medal in Tokyo 2020, Nino Mota, a footballer for Fluminense de Brasileirao has been ruled out to reach the northern sultana.
The felines offered 5 million dollars for the player, a considerable figure, however, Fluminense demands a better offer, since they share a letter with the Criciúma club, a team that owns 40% of Mota’s letter, which would leave Flumi , only with a net income of 3 million when they want at least 4.5 million dollars. In Tigres they thought about it for a few hours and decided not to improve the offer and look for other options, since they still have enough time.
#signing #Nino #Mota #Tigres #fallen
