It hasn’t exactly been an unforgettable period for Porto, who have encountered a series of negative sporting and club events in recent weeks. Yet in Portugal, since July, they had decided to run for cover by hiring new staff: no technical engagement. Rather superstitious. The squad of Sergio Conceicao’s team has in fact, as reported In Bola, hired a fortune teller.

PERIODACCIO – A choice evidently dictated by a series of misfortunes and disappointments. Even if so far the results have not arrived. At the end of November, the police came to the club’s offices with a search warrant as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities related to the transfer of the players. Subsequently, the team played for the qualification to the round of 16 in the Champions League at home with Atletico without being able to take advantage of the home factor of Dragao. The match ended with the elimination, the brawl and a penalty to the coach for criticizing the referees’ work.

FORTUNE TELLER – The seer who has a respectable monthly salary. There is talk of 15,000 euros. A choice guaranteed by the management. Maddalena Aroso is the personal fortune teller of Pinto da Costa, president of the club. And she is treated like a staff employee also causing some discomfort. A matter of payrolls. A Bola explains that the fortune teller is treated by the managers as a “doctor” and entered the payroll last July causing some discomfort from inside the club. His salary was well above that of the various members of the club structure. The news, among other things, emerged only after the investigation into the red card operation. There was obviously no shortage of ironies, especially related to fees. The fortune teller does not score goals, but will help to get them or avoid them. And so he earns because, just like those who take the field and who leads the team, his work is linked to results.